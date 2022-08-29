.

Youth from UP breaks 211 coconuts in 1 minute 25 seconds, prepares for world record Published on: 47 minutes ago

In a unique feat, a young man Dharmendra Rajbhar broke 211 coconuts with his hands and head in 1 minute and 25 seconds at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium on Sunday evening. All the people present, along with District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra, were surprised to see the ability of the youth. A resident of Mihinpurwa, he aims at setting the world record by breaking 251 coconuts in 1 one minute 30 seconds. Dharmendra Rajbhar said that he used to work as a labourer and then he became unemployed during the Corona period. Meanwhile, he started preparing for this feat and he smashed the record of Pakistanis by breaking 150 coconuts in one minute in Rohtak. MLA Subhash Tripathi donated Rs 2,100, Mahamandeleshwar Ravi Giri Maharaj offered Rs 1,100, Manoj Gupta handed over Rs 500 and District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra contributed Rs 11,000 from the Rifle Club for the promotion of the event. Judges Neeraj Mishra, Deputy Umpire Abhishek Kumar, Anupama Dhanuk, Premnath Tiwari, Anand Singh Sengar, Atal Singh, Haqueek Ahmed, Ram Asare and Mohammad Arif were also present at the event.