.

Youth from Ludhiana makes London city miniature model with cardboard Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a miniature London city model made with cardboard has surfaced on social media. Gurdeep Singh, a young man from Punjab's Ludhiana has made the model. The video shows the model with buildings, roads, metro stations, railway stations, and bridge that dot London city. Gurdeep Singh told ETV Bharat that the London city model has been prepared after 3.5 years of hard work. He had prepared a small part of it earlier. After which he thought of completing it, and along with work, he used to spend some time on it during the night. He said that he has made the entire model with Rs 50,000. Gurdeep embarked on this unique journey since his wish of going to London was not fulfilled.