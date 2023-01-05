.

Youth dances with liquor bottle kept on head in dry state Bihar Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

As the whole world is celebrating New Year, a video from a dry state, Bihar is doing rounds on the internet and has also drawn the attention of police in the state. In the viral video, a group of youngsters is seen dancing while one of them takes out a liquor bottle, places it on his head, and shows off his dance moves to the crowd while another boy dancing next to him, points at the camera and asked the boy with liquor bottle to pose for the video. "The matter has come to our notice. A young man is dancing with a liquor bottle on his head. His identity is being ascertained and he will be arrested soon. Liquor sellers and drunkerds will not be spared," said Praveen Prabhakar, Station in charge, Daronda police station. The video was reportedly captured on the night of December 31 in the Usti village of Daronda police station area. The locals and the netizens have demanded a probe into the matter as hooch cases in Bihar have increased rapidly. As seeling and consumption of liquor in Bihar was prohibited on April 1, 2016, the local smugglers have started to sell country-made liquorwhicg has cost many lives with the latest incident taking place in Siwan and Chhapra districts claiming at least 75 lives. Recently, two more people were killed after consuming poisonous liquor in Shahnewajpur village located in Taraiya of Saran district. An uncle-nephew duo was rushed to a hospital on Monday after they consumed liquor on Sunday and suffered from blurred vision and abdominal pain. The nephew, Sunil Kumar died on Monday night while his uncle Manoj Sah, died on Wednesday during treatment at a private hospital in Patna. The locals said that even after strict actions taken by the district administration against those who sell and consume liquor, such incidents are a tough challenge for the administration.