.

Youth buys swanky bike, takes out procession with dhols and nagadas Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A youth who bought a Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R bike worth Rs 21 lakhs, celebrated and carried out a procession with dhols and agendas at Kalamba, in Maharastra's Kolhapur. Rajesh Chowgle, a stock market businessman said that he always wanted to buy that bike and on the occasion of Diwali, his dream has come true. His friends and family applauded him when he brought the bike.