.

High on drugs, miscreants create ruckus in Hyderabad Published on: 20 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A few youths who were apparently high on drugs created a ruckus in Hyderabad Monday night. The incident took place in the Mehdipatnam area of the city. The miscreants climbed atop police vehicles. They even smashed the rear windscreen of one of the police vehicles and scuffled with some of the police officials. Police soon overpowered and arrested them.