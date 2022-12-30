.

Brave young man rescues drowning 8 year old girl at TN waterfalls

A daring young man saved an 8-year-old girl from drowning in Old Coutralam Falls, Tamil Nadu. She had come to the waterfall for a bath with her parents, but due to the heavy water flow, she got swept away. The girl clung to a rock but was slowly losing her grip. Just then, the brave young man emerged from the crowd of onlookers and dived into water to rescue her. He saved the girl in the nick of time, while others stood there as mute spectators. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, with people praising the young man for saving the little girl's life.