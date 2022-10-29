.

Youth held for driving car with bursting firecrackers Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A youth has been arrested on Thursday, for driving a car with a pack of burning crackers on top of the vehicle, in Udupi city on Tuesday. The incident came to light, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. While the crackers shot into the sky were creating a noise, the accused was driving the car dangerously on the Dr VS Acharya Road at Manipal on Tuesday. Udupi SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra said that the accused is Vishal Kohli,26, an employee at a saloon, and a resident of VP Nagar in Manipal. "Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, the accused was driving the car on Dr VS Acharya Road recklessly, with the burning crackers posing a threat to people."