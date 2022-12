.

Young man comes to hospital with snake in Karnataka Published on: 15 hours ago

In a strange incident, a young man came to a hospital with a snake that bit him in Tarikere of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. The young man Asif, a native of Kolkata, has come for work in the city. The incident took place at a railway station when he was about to leave for his hometown. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Tarikere.