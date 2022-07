.

Junagadh (Gujarat): Heavy rainfall has led to a significant drop in temperature in Junagadh and Girnar mountain area in Gujarat on Tuesday. The rain also led to the overflowing of drains of Bhavath Taleti. The city's temperature has fallen considerably. The current atmosphere resembles that of winter and people are enjoying the weather.