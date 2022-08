.

Yemeni Shiite Muslims rally to mark Ashura, support Palestinians

Thousands of Shiite Muslims supporting Yemen's Huthis gather in the capital Sanaa to mark Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein in the battle of Karbala in 680. The massive rally also comes in support of Palestinians following a three-day deadly conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip.