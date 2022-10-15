.

World's biggest plane Airbus A380 lands at Bengaluru Airport Published on: 60 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The world's biggest passenger plane, Airbus A380, owned by Emirates Airlines, landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. The event marks the first landing of the aircraft at the Bengaluru Airport after Delhi and Mumbai. This was a historic moment as the superjumbo touched down in the Karnataka capital and made its maiden flight from here to return to Dubai. Emirates Air Lines Airbus A380 flight EK562 took off from Dubai at 10 am (local time). Later, it landed at Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli at 3:40 PM. The airport staff and engineers welcomed the plane with enthusiasm. The A380 is a double-decker aircraft with a seating capacity of over 500. The flight has First Class, Economy and Business ticketing systems. Economy class is spacious with extra legroom, while the First Class has private suites and shower spas.