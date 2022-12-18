.

Woman tied to tree and beaten up by husband in MP's Alot Published on: 14 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A 30-year-old woman in Alot was tied to a tree and thrashed by her husband and his relatives after the woman, who eloped with her paramour, returned back to her in-law's house on Sunday. On receiving information, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued her. Later, they admitted her to the Civil Hospital in Alot from where she was referred to Ratlam in serious condition. The police registered a case against the victim's husband Thanulal and his relatives Mukesh Nayak, Mohan, Narayan, Kamal, Vikram. The video of the incident went viral on social media.