Watch: Fake civic staff rob house of a woman in Surat Published on: 3 hours ago

Three robbers claiming to be Municipal Corporation employees robbed a woman in broad daylight. The robbery was captured on CCTV and in the video, the fake municipal employees entered the house on the pretext of checking the water quality which is supplied by the government. The robbers took advantage of the victim being alone at her house and tried to make her unconscious by using chloroform on the kerchief. The woman lying on the ground pretending to be unconscious suddenly got up and ran outside the building. The victim's family has lodged a complaint at Adajan police station to which the police are monitoring the CCTV and probing the incident.