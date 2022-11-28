.

Woman poses as customer, steals jewellery from a shop in Gorakhpur

A video of a woman stealing a necklace from a jewellery shop is doing rounds on social media and shocking the netizens. The incident took place at Bechu Lal Saraf Private Limited located at Baldev Plaza in Gorakhpur on November 17, but its CCTV footage came out on Friday. In this footage, a woman in a green saree was seen looking at necklace sets and hiding a set in her saree. The woman then plays it cool and ventures out of the jewellery shop without even getting noticed. Aloof of what just happened, the salesmen can be seen continuing their daily routine. The incident came to light after shopkeepers found one necklace missing and checked the CCTV footage. Jatepur outpost in charge Dhirendra Rai says, "The video of the theft has come to the fore at Saraf's place. But, no written complaint has been received so far." Rai further said, "The woman was wearing a mask on her face and dark glasses on her eyes." The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.