.

Woman hits man with her slippers at 'Beti Bachao' event in Delhi Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 41 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

A woman hit a man with her slippers as he allegedly tried to push her away from the mike on the stage in Delhi's Chattarpur when she tried to express her views. The incident took place during the 'Beti Bachao' mahapanchayat, which was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch after the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab. Aaftab was accused of strangling Shraddha to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forest areas in Delhi and Gurugram.