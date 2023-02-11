A woman had a close shave after she got trapped under a moving goods train at the Tankuppa railway station. The incident took place in Bihar's Gaya on Friday. The woman, who was in a hurry to cross the railway track to catch the passenger train on the other side of the track, did not notice the advancing goods train. As the train came near, she became petrified, fell down and lay flat on the track. The other passengers waiting at the station turned panicky and kept shouting and telling her to lay there motionless as the heavy mass of wagons trundled over her. The woman saved her life by laying flat on her back till the train moved past the spot. An onlooker shot a video of the breath-taking incident and made it go viral on social media.

The woman was identified as Vinita Kumari, a resident of Bhusunda and a teacher posted at Badil Bigha Primary School. Eyewitnesses Sikander Yadav and Pankaj Kumar said, "Vinita Kumari was crossing the railway track to catch her train on the other side on Friday at around 1 pm. Around that time, a goods train standing there started moving. Kumari did not notice the train. She was baffled upon seeing the train approaching her. She fell on the tracks and lay there tight." They said that the woman was saved as she lay flat on the track even as several wagons of the goods train trundled over her. The people standing nearby kept on shouting, asking her to close her eyes and lie still as the train passed over her. The lucky woman escaped with minor injuries and taken to the hospital by the people present there. Her family was informed about the incident. The villagers blamed the railway authorities for this incident saying that the goods train started moving without any announcement.