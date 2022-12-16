.

MP woman dies of heart attack while dancing at wedding Published on: 9 hours ago

A woman died of a heart attack while dancing during a wedding event in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Friday. The woman collapsed on the dance floor and died on the spot. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, four women were seen dancing at a wedding function. In the meantime, the woman fell on the floor and died. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.