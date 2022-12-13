.

Woman demands money from husband by holding his collar on court premises

Shashi, the wife of Sohan Dheer, started demanding money from her husband in the middle of the road for her child when he came to appear before the Manendragarh court for their ongoing dispute of domestic violence. Shashi also started recording it on her phone while holding Sohan's collar. After the quarrel with her husband, Shashi reached the Kotwali police station and complained about the matter. She said, "During the counselling, the magistrate asked Sohan to live with me, but he refused to say that he has remarried and has a child and wants to live with them. The magistrate has also asked him to give Rs 1000 every month to the child, but he is not giving the money. I am the only one who is bringing up the child." Sohan on the other hand said, "She started quarreling with me outside the court and also tore my clothes."