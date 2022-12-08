.

A video wherein a woman can be seen mercilessly beating her ageing father-in-law has gone viral. The incident is of Badagadi Patti village in Uttarakhand here. The woman pulled the old man by his hair and even hit him with a brick. Ironically, the beating of the elderly man was recorded by another man, who can be heard pleading to the lady not to hit the old man. With the video garnering massive views and outrage on social media, it reached the Superintendent of Police in Uttarkashi, Arpan Yaduvanshi, who said that the matter was being probed and that a team of police officers were sent to the location for further investigation. The SP also appealed to the general public to abide by the law or strict legal action will follow.