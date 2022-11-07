.

The festival of lights is back in Varanasi after the iconic celebration of Deepotsav this Diwali as Varanasi celebrated Dev Deepawali on Monday with pomp and gaiety. The state government has illuminated the holy city with 10 lakh Diyas and adorned the Kashi Vishwanath Dham with flowers worth Rs 80 lakhs. Ganga Aarti was performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening. The city also witnessed colorful fireworks on the sands beside Kashi Vishwanath Dham. People to get enthralled with the projection moral and laser show at Khet Singh Ghat from 8:00 pm to 9:40 pm. Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with top officials about Dev Deepawali arrangements.