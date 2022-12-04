.

Wild tuskers fight in fields of Nagaon district of Assam Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Visuals of a fierce fight between two elephants have taken the internet by storm while a herd of wild elephants are seen crossing the railway track to the Kampur Patiapam Reserve in the Kampur area of the district. The locals in the video are also seen shooing away the wild elephants. The villagers have spotted elephants in Patiapam, Changjurai, Tetelisara, Teliaati and other areas of the district and urged the forest department to curb the elephant menace. The locals reported that wild tuskers from Bamuni and Kandali hills are sneaking into the paddy fields in search of food. They said that many villagers sustained injuries in tusker attacks.