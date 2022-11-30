.

Wild elephant goes for a walk on national highway in Haridwar Published on: 1 hours ago

An elephant was spotted coolly going for a walk on the Haridwar-Najibabad National Highway in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The passers-by are initially frightened upon witnessing the jumbo. Later, they halted to enjoy the free visual treat. In the video, the elephant is seen walking on the highway without harming anyone and unmindful of the human traffic. After a brief sojourn, the tusker later retreats into the forest fringes and is seen munching on leaves.