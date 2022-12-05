.

Published on: 11 hours ago

A video of a wild elephant being rescued from a well in Karnataka's Ramanagara in Ammallidoddy village of Channapatna taluk in the district has gone viral on social media. A jumbo came to a village for food and fell into a well in a field and was struggling to get up. Later, it was rescued with the help of forest department staff and farmers. The edge of the well has been dug up by JCB to allow the elephant to climb out of the well. Later, the elephant moved to the Tenginakallu forest area.