Wild elephant attacks school bus, smashes vehicle windows in Nilgiris Published on: 36 minutes ago

A wild elephant attacked a school bus and broke down its windows in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The bus driver was taking the empty bus through a national highway when a lone wild elephant which has been roaming in the Mullur area near Kotagiri for the past two days suddenly attacked the bus and broke down many windows as well as the windscreen of the bus. The bus driver fled from the scene, while the people who were stunned by the incident did not miss making a video of it.