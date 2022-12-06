.

Why 821 diverse delicacies served to Lord Krishna at Puri Mutt Published on: 4 hours ago

As many as 821 types of diverse, mouth-watering delicacies were offered to the Supreme Godhead, Lord Krishna, by devotees at Goura Vihar Mata Mutt in Odisha's Puri. The occasion was 'Byanjana Dwadashi' that marks commemoration of an episode from the Mahabharata wherein Divine Mother Yashoda prepares a wide variety of foods to feed little Krishna thinking that He was weak and pale, suffering from nutritional deficiency. The celebration marked preparation and sharing of diverse foods to address nutritional deficiencies in general. The 821 delicacies included 21 varieties of Rice-Sada Kanika, Mitha Kanika, Khechedi, Ghia Anna, etc; 18 varieties of Kheer; 126 varieties of Tarkari (curry); 161 varieties of Chutneys; 50 varieties of Saag (greens); 108 varieties of fries and different varieties of papads. 'Byanjana Dwadashi' celebrated by adherents of Vaishnavism, a sect within the Hindus, considers Lord Krishna as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Byanjana in Odia stands for a variety of food. Dwadashi is the 12th day of the Sukla Paksha or waxing phase of the moon in the month of Margashira (mid-December to mid-January).