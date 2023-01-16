The hills of Kedarnath, which have been covered with a white sheet of snow, are a sight to behold. The fresh snow brought with it a biting chill sweeping the lower reaches of the temple. The snowfall and the chill dragged the mercury down further to minus 14 degrees Celcius. After the snowfall, the construction work of the second phase, which was going on in Kedarnath, has been halted. Similarly, there has been heavy snowfall in the third Kedar Tungnath Dham and the tourists have started drifting towards Tungnath Temple. The Dham was shining like silver in the snow due to continuous snowfall for the last two days. The supply of electricity and water have been stopped. According to the Meteorological Department, snowfall will continue in Kedarnath Dham and other Himalayan regions in the coming days as well. Due to the snowfall, the traders expressed their happiness. A large number of tourists are reaching Tungnath-Chopta to enjoy the snowfall. Due to this, the business of the local people was flourishing. The IMD predicted dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions over northwest India from January 15. A fresh spell of dense fog is likely in isolated pockets during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to 17.