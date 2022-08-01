.

WB: Firefighters rescue 11 students stranded at Balason river Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Darjeeling (WB): Firefighters on July 31 rescued a group of 11 college students who went on a picnic and were stranded in the Balason river in Dhudhia in West Bengal's Darjeeling. It is reported that the group of students visited Dhudhia at around 11 am. After the water level of the river suddenly increased following the heavy rains in the hills, local residents informed the firefighters about stuck students in the river in the Dhudhia area. Some of the locals also helped the rescue team and after eight hours of rigorous efforts, the trapped students were rescued.