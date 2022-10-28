.

Watch: Youth carries burning Diwali rocket in his mouth and runs in a street Published on: 11 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Valsad (Gujarat): Shocking visuals of a youth shooting Instagram reels as he carries a live burning Diwali rocket in his mouth and runs in the street have surfaced from Gujarat's Valsad. In the video, a man is seen being helped by fellow reel makers as one of them held him and another one lights the rocket which is held in the youth's mouth. The video has made rounds on the internet and the police have started an investigation as the video reached them. The netizens have criticized the youth's intent to be famous via social media by risking his life. ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the video.