Watch: Villagers climb up power transmission towers to watch elephants Published on: 8 minutes ago

Villagers climbed on a high-tension power transmission tower in the forest to see a herd of elephants. However, it is not clear whether the villagers have climbed the tower to save their lives after seeing the herd of elephants or the villagers have risked their lives to see the elephants. The viral video is said to be from different places. Some people are saying that this video is from Kunkuri of Jashpur and some are saying it is from Kartala forest of Korba.