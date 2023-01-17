Braving winter chill, a person took a plunge into a well to rescue his son at Okhra village in the Kaimur area of Bihar. Video footage of the rescue operation has come to light on Monday. In the video, several villagers could be seen joining the rescue operation to take out the father and son duo from the well.

Eighteen-year-old Rajnish Kumar was pulled out from the well with help of a rope while his father was pushing him (the boy) upward. Rajnish Kumar went out for a stroll and came near the well. Somehow he slipped and fell into the well. But luckily he was saved from drowning. The boy caught hold of the protruding bricks on the wall of the well.

He somehow managed to save himself from drowning. On the other hand, the youth's father Manu Ram came to the spot after hearing the screams of his son. On seeing his son precariously clinging to the well's wall, Manu Ram jumped into the well. Later, a large number of villagers, along with a rope, rescued the father and son duo.

A villager, who was witnessing the rescue operation, said, "The boy was holding the protruding bricks on the well's wall to protect himself from drowning. His legs were just touching the water's surface. Both of them were rescued due to timely intervention by the villagers."