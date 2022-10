.

Noida: Parked vehicles caught fire in Noida Sector 4 area on Thursday. Soon fire brigade officials reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. The vehicles were standing there for many days. Earlier there was an office of a private news channel and the vehicle belonged to the office. No casualties have been reported in the incident.