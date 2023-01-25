Uttarakhand Agriculture minister Ganesh Joshi was seen dancing to the tunes of Holi folksongs on Tuesday, which grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers. Foreign delegates from Germany were also seen enjoying the moment to the hilt. The foreign guests and other participants were clapping and shaking their legs and enjoying the moment to the utmost.

However, this is not the first time the minister is seen dancing and having a good time. Last year also, Ganesh Joshi had danced at a Holi Milan program. The Uttarakhand minister was shaking his leg with DJ music playing in the backdrop. The Minister had gone to Siriyon village in Deowala area of Uttarakhand to promote organic farming in a big way in the state. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said that the State Government is dedicated to promote and boost organic farming in the State. He also spoke about the harmful affects of pesticides used in agriculture.

"Our government is focosed on organic farming. Millet which was the staple food for poor people has now become diet for the rich. Excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers have ruined our health. Scores of people are suffering from dreaded disease such as cancer," the minister said.

"When we started working on organic farming in Uttarakhand, it was just two per cent (the agriculture output). Now, the production has increased to 34 per cent. We are now trying to boost the organic production up to 50 per cent by 2025. We have collaborated with a company from Germany to augment the output in organic farming."