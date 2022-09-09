.

Watch: Two trucks collide head-on, both drivers severely injured

Kullu: A CCTV footage of two trucks colliding head-on, leaving the drivers of the two trucks severely injured on the Kullu-Manali National Highway on Thursday night is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the two speeding trucks collided and got overturned. The police officials reached the spot and helped the locals rescue the two stuck drivers. The drivers were rushed to the regional hospital for treatment immediately. SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma said, "The two drivers are identified as Chaman Lal and Vijan Singh, and both of them are admitted to the hospital while the police are probing the accident."