Watch: City park kept open for students to prepare for exams in Tirunelveli Published on: 32 minutes ago

A park in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu which has been maintained by the city corporation has been kept open at night times for the candidates preparing for competitive examinations. The corporation-owned Sarojini Park is located opposite the Palayankottai New Bus Stand. Here every night a large number of youths, including women, turn up with books to study. They said that the park has been very useful for them during competitive exams. Usually, such corporation parks are closed by 8 pm every day, but this park remains till late at night for students with enthusiasm. One of the youth said, "if we have any doubts, we can clarify with people sitting beside us."