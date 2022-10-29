.

Three cargo boats gutted in fire in Mangaluru

Three cargo boats anchored at Kasaba Bengre in Mangaluru's Panambur area on Friday caught fire. Visuals from the area displayed hose pipes being used to douse the flames, which are suspected to have started when children burst firecrackers near the boats, leading to sparks falling inside. All three boats were completely gutted in the blaze. All three vessels were stationed in the docks for the last two years and were undergoing repair work.