Watch: Thousands of devotees participate in annual Chithirai festival in Madurai Published on: 2 hours ago

Thousands of devotees witnessed Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai River in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on April 15. Lord Kallazhagar came on a palanquin and visited more than 455 'mandagapadi' (stations) before entering Vaigai. The event is the crest of Chithirai Thiruvizha, a 15-day long festival, which began on April 5 this year. It celebrates Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.