Thieves bring in JCB to loot ATM machine Published on: 2 hours ago

In an unusual robbery attempt, some thieves in the Arag village in the Sangli district of Maharashtra tried to break into an ATM booth using a JCB. The thieves mangled the ATM machine but could not flee with it and left after an unsuccessful robbery attempt. The incident happened on Sunday morning and was reported by the villagers to the police. Officials reached the spot and inspected the crime scene, after which they also recovered the JCB a few kilometres away. The robbery attempt was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the ATM booth. Further investigation into the matter is underway.