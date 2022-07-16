.

Teachers have always been revered because they can consciously shape individuals, societies, nations and the world at large. Similarly, they hold the future in their hands as there was a teacher behind every great inventor, every great philosopher and every great idea in history. While some teachers not only impress students with their teaching skills but also build an emotional bond with them. So, proving it right a teacher, Shivendra Singh Baghel, at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh earned the respect of students when he was leaving school after his transfer order students of the entire school broke down. In the meantime, locals, who witnessed the incident, promised the kids they will bring back the teacher. The teacher recalled the bond she shared with students saying that he not only taught them but also made them take part in extracurricular activities. Hence, they enjoyed his teaching and connected well with him. The teacher can be seen in the video consoling his students, who are weeping uncontrollably.