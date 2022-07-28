.

Visuals of a Swiggy delivery man drenched in rain and waiting at a traffic signal have surfaced on the internet while netizens reacted to the heartbreaking video of the delivery man toiling hard to earn his livelihood. The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘frinds.dinesh’ where the delivery man is seen tired and without a raincoat. The video was reshared by shared by IPS officer Dinesh Kabra who tagged Swiggy and wrote, “Unfortunately, in @Swiggy only 5 stars can be given. Crores of stars are also less for such a conscientious and hardworking. Soon after the video went viral, Swiggy issued a statement wherein they mentioned that all the delivery agents have access to reflective rainproof jackets and waterproof bags. The food delivery platform also added that agents are covered under medical insurance. “We value the efforts of all our delivery partners, including this executive from Vijayawada. Their safety is of utmost importance to us and we take multiple measures to ensure they are weather ready across the year. All delivery executives have access to reflective rainproof jackets and waterproof bags. They are also covered under medical insurance,” the statement read.