Watch: School bus goes up in flames on Kolkata's Taratala flyover; no casualties Published on: 2 hours ago

Flames engulfed a school bus and thick smoke billowed from it on the Taratala bridge in the southern Kolkata City on Monday afternoon. The bus reportedly belongs to a local Delhi Public School (DPS). No students were travelling on the bus at the time of mishap and no casualties were reported. The driver stopped the bus on the bridge when he saw smoke emanating from the vehicle which went up in flames in no time. A fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.