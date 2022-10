.

River Yamuna covered in toxic foam ahead of Chhath Puja Published on: 2 hours ago

Ahead of the Chhath Puja, set to be celebrated on October 30, heavy pollution and toxic foam have engulfed the river Yamuna. The part of the river falling in the Kalindi Kunj area developed a thick foam on Thursday morning.