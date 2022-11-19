.

Watch policemen attending to five abandoned goats

In an amusing video, police are seen attending to five unclaimed goats which were found during patrolling here near the bridge on Sasaram-fourth road in the Kochas area on Thursday. The police inquired about the owners of the goats but when nobody claimed them, the police took them to the Coaches police station where they are taking care of the goats. For the last two days, the policemen fed fodder and water to the goats while they are inquiring about the owners of the animals.