.

Watch: Night trap landing of fighter plane on INS Vikramaditya Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Breathtaking visuals of a fighter plane landing on INS Vikramaditya have been shared by INS Vikramaditya's Twitter handle. In the video, INS Vikramaditya is cruising at a speed of 55 Km/h while the fighter plane lands. "#VikiTerms 'Night Trap': If you thought a 'Trap' is difficult, try THIS on a runway moving away at 55kmph! No doubt the toughest test of a carrier pilot's skill. Only for those with nerves of steel. #INSVikramaditya," read the tweet by INS Vikramaditya. INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier and the flagship of the Indian Navy. She entered into service in 2013. Originally built as Baku and commissioned in 1987, the carrier served with the Soviet Navy and later with the Russian Navy before being decommissioned in 1996.