Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation (Shivrajyabhishek Sohala) was celebrated on Monday in Nagpur. This important day is observed to commemorate the great Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On June 6, 1674, he became the king of the Maratha Empire. This day is celebrated to mark the anniversary day when Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned in Raigadh and started ruling the Maratha empire. This day is also known as Shivrajyabhishek Sohala. Special programmes were conducted to mark the 349th Shivrajyabhishek of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Later, his statue was adorned with garlands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Nagpur. The ceremony was celebrated with great enthusiasm and also aarti was offered to the statue after garlanding it. As part of the celebrations, the Dhol Tasha troupe performed a folk dance.