Watch: Morning walker hit by speeding truck, dies on the spot Published on: 1 hours ago

A man who went for the morning was hit by a speeding truck in the Vastral area of ​​Ahmedabad city, a little ahead of Canara Bank, at around 6 am on Friday. The man died on the spot while the vehicle sped away. The victim is identified as Shailesh Prajapati. In the video, it is seen that the man was walking on the side of the road when the speeding vehicle went off the road and hit him. Ahmedabad I Division Traffic Police has registered a case against the driver and further investigation is underway.