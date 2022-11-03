.

Watch: Miscreants fire at jeweler at Haldwani in Uttarakhand

A jeweler in the Uttarakhand's Haldwani had a narrow escape on Wednesday night as two bike-borne assailants shot at him when he was in his car. Fortunately, the assailants missed their target and the bullets only hit the car. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the two miscreants firing shots at the vehicle of the jeweler Rajiv Verma as they zip passed on a motorcycle. Police said that the incident took place when Verma reached home after closing shop in Tikonia. Verma was able to save his life by running into his house in the nick of time. A large police contingent has been deployed at the spot. SP City Harbans Singh says that CCTV footage is being investigated adding that the miscreants will be arrested soon. According to police sources a call was received on Rajiv Verma's mobile from an unknown number adding that the caller threatened him in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. They further revealed that Verma on Wednesday received another call from an unknown unknown number when the caller demanded money.