.

Close shave for rider after bike rams into power transformer Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A bike rider had a miraculous escape when he lost control over his two-wheeler that rammed into the retention fence of a transformer at Vellayamkudi of Kattappana in Idukki, Kerala. The bike rider was thrown off and had a close shave. The Kerala Electricity Board officials rushed to the spot to disconnect the line to avert any mishap. The CCTV visuals of the accident show the biker losing control over the vehicle after he was travelling at a high speed. The bike steers off the road, and then rams into the transformer. It then got stuck upside down inside the retention fence of the transformer. The bike rider soon got a pillion ride on another bike and escaped from the spot. The bike was later recovered by the fire and rescue team. Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.