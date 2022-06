.

Watch: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns from CM's post Published on: 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced his resignation from the CM's post. "You are betraying those who had helped you. Let them rejoice, for they have ousted from power the son of the Shiv Sena Pramukh (founder)" Thackeray said during his speech. He urged all Shiv Sena worker-supporters to stay in their home and safe.