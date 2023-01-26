New Delhi: The 74th Republic Day parade commenced on the fog engulfed 'Kartavya Path' amid low visibility, but the Indian Air Force did not disappoint the crowd and took up to the sky for the fly past. But due to low visibility, the crowd kept staring at the sky to get a glimpse of the fighter jets and helicopters. Amid all this, IAF's Sarang helicopter display team shared a video captured through the cockpit cameras of the Sarang helicopters on the official Twitter handle named Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

The video is a visual treat, which gives a perfect view as the helicopters fly over Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Bock-South Block, Vijay Chowk and then cross the whole Kartavya Path to reach India Gate. In the video, the other helicopters, which are part of the formation can also be seen. The thing, which makes the video, a visual treat for its viewers is that it's the same view that a pilot witnesses while he or she is in the cockpit.

IAF's Sarang helicopter acrobatics team is widely regarded as among the best display teams globally. It performs dangerous coordinated stunts in India and abroad, displaying its exceptional precision, accuracy and flying skills. The IAF Sarang team uses customised Dhruv ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) for the stunts and has a special red and white livery on the choppers, which gives it a resemblance to its name 'Sarang', a Sanskrit word which means 'peacock'. Furthermore, it's a sight to behold as the crowd was in awe of acrobatic stunts performed by Indian Airforce.