Karnataka: Minister Somanna slaps woman at event to distribute land title deeds

In a video that surfaced on Sunday, Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna was seen slapping a woman during an event in the state's Chamarajanagar district. The clip displayed the minister, who was in Hangla village in Gundlupete area of the district for a land title distribution event, slapping a woman aggrieved over not receiving a land title. The woman, identified as one Kempamma, however, is seen immediately touching Somanna's feet. Shared widely on social media platforms, the incident led to criticism from both the Opposition and general public.